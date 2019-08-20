When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life gives you lemons and lychee, make lychee lemonade. It’s the perfect beverage for any day during lychee season, but especially for today, National Lemonade Day.

LYCHEE LEMONADE

Ingredients

15 lychee, peeled and pitted

2 cups water

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup sugar

Fresh mint

Instructions

In a blender, puree lychee with water, lemon juice, and sugar. Pour mixture into a fine-mesh strainer, pressing pulp to release liquid. Pour over ice and garnish with mint. Makes 2 servings.