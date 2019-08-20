When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life gives you lemons and lychee, make lychee lemonade. It’s the perfect beverage for any day during lychee season, but especially for today, National Lemonade Day.
LYCHEE LEMONADE
Ingredients
- 15 lychee, peeled and pitted
- 2 cups water
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup sugar
- Fresh mint
Instructions
In a blender, puree lychee with water, lemon juice, and sugar. Pour mixture into a fine-mesh strainer, pressing pulp to release liquid. Pour over ice and garnish with mint. Makes 2 servings.