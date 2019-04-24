hilo knocks out parkinson's disease

Parkinson’s patients are putting up their dukes and fighting the disease with the ole’ one-two! They meet twice a week at Waiakea Recreation Center for Rock Steady Boxing, a certified exercise program designed to reverse their disabling symptoms, boost self-esteem, and restore hope.

Ready? Fight!

Rock Steady Boxing pushes everyone to their limit and never lets them throw in the towel. The intense regimen curtails the loss of dopamine in the brain caused by Parkinson’s. “I saw it as an intense training class that would tax my physical capabilities and challenge my mental condition,” says Herb Kiyabu.

Parkinson’s patient Marlene Goodwin first took the class in Nevada and wanted to share her newfound sense of community and hope. Goodwin, her husband Dave, and a few volunteers donated their time and money to bring the program to Hilo.



Candace Besse, diagnosed 8 years ago, and Marlene Goodwin, diagnosed 4 years ago, doing various circut exercises for strength and balance.

“I see smiles on people’s faces. I see a man who feels strong again when he puts on his gloves. I see a woman who feels self-conscious at the grocery store, but not here because she knows we’re all in this together,” says Goodwin.

Feeling Like a Champ

Many of the participants have been attending Rock Steady Boxing since it started in October 2018, and already see huge improvements.

“We were told there’s no cure and symptoms will get progressively worse,” says Kiyabu’s wife, June. “Since Rock Steady, he’s definitely improved his posture and gait. He’s getting stronger, he’s more agile, his mental state has improved, and he has more energy.”



Herb Kiyabu, diagnosed 2 years ago, practicing his upper-cut.

Rock Steady Boxing reminds Parkinson’s patients that they’ve got someone in their corner. “I’m grateful to our dedicated coaches for their unselfish efforts,” says Kiyabu. “I give credit to my wife, June, and we’re forever indebted to Marlene and David for bringing Rock Steady to Hilo.”

As hard as the fight is, participants keep coming back for more. They say the camaraderie and sense of hope makes it worthwhile. “My island just grew into a continent,” says participant Leimomi Shearer. “I’m connected. I have a support system. I have a family. I have Parkinson’s, but it does NOT have me.”



Lemomi Shearer, 1-year patient, and Ray Chang, 4-year patient, pushing hard on the battle ropes.

Candace Baesse adds, “We can just relax and be ourselves. Outside, we try to control our tremors and do things to appear normal. Appearing normal is hard and exhausting. It's nice to have a safe space where we don't have to do that.”

In Hawaii, 3,000 people suffer from Parkinson’s disease and 300 new patients are diagnosed every year. In the U.S., there are 1.5 million people with Parkinson’s with 60,000 new cases every year. There’s currently no cure. To learn more about Rock Steady Boxing, visit kil,hilo.rsbaffiliate.com or email rocksteadyboxinghilo@gmail.com.