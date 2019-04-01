When you’re craving something beyond a simple fruit salad, try a bright and refreshing acai bowl. All you need is a packet of frozen acai berry blend from a health food store, an assortment of fruits, and a dependable blender. Enjoy your bowl of deliciousness for a meal or snack.

ACAI BOWL

Ingredients



3.5 oz. packet frozen acai berry blend

2 apple bananas, sliced

1 cup frozen strawberries

1/4 cup coconut water

Granola

Sliced pineapple

Cubed mango

Honey tangerine segments

Unsweetened coconut

Chia seeds

Honey

Instructions

Break frozen acai into chunks and place in a blender with one sliced banana, strawberries, and coconut water. Pulse until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with granola, pineapple, mango, tangerine, remaining sliced banana, coconut, chia seeds, and honey. Makes 1 serving.

