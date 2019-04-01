acai bowl

Marlene Nakamoto
April 01, 2019
food

When you’re craving something beyond a simple fruit salad, try a bright and refreshing acai bowl. All you need is a packet of frozen acai berry blend from a health food store, an assortment of fruits, and a dependable blender. Enjoy your bowl of deliciousness for a meal or snack. 

ACAI BOWL

Ingredients

  • 3.5 oz. packet frozen acai berry blend
  • 2 apple bananas, sliced
  • 1 cup frozen strawberries
  • 1/4 cup coconut water
  • Granola
  • Sliced pineapple
  • Cubed mango
  • Honey tangerine segments
  • Unsweetened coconut
  • Chia seeds
  • Honey

Instructions
Break frozen acai into chunks and place in a blender with one sliced banana, strawberries, and coconut water. Pulse until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with granola, pineapple, mango, tangerine, remaining sliced banana, coconut, chia seeds, and honey. Makes 1 serving.

For heartier meals in a bowl, see Buffet Bowls in the spring 2019 issue of Island Scene magazine. 

