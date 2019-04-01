When you’re craving something beyond a simple fruit salad, try a bright and refreshing acai bowl. All you need is a packet of frozen acai berry blend from a health food store, an assortment of fruits, and a dependable blender. Enjoy your bowl of deliciousness for a meal or snack.
ACAI BOWL
Ingredients
- 3.5 oz. packet frozen acai berry blend
- 2 apple bananas, sliced
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1/4 cup coconut water
- Granola
- Sliced pineapple
- Cubed mango
- Honey tangerine segments
- Unsweetened coconut
- Chia seeds
- Honey
Instructions
Break frozen acai into chunks and place in a blender with one sliced banana, strawberries, and coconut water. Pulse until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with granola, pineapple, mango, tangerine, remaining sliced banana, coconut, chia seeds, and honey. Makes 1 serving.
For heartier meals in a bowl, see Buffet Bowls in the spring 2019 issue of Island Scene magazine.