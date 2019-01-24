Are you a fan of hot-and-spicy? Then dig in to a bowl of kimchi soondubu jjigae, a simple warming stew of kimchi, onions, tofu, and a shiitake mushroom broth.

Start the rice cooker before you start cooking the stew. This dish comes together quickly.

VEGETARIAN KIMCHI STEW

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups water, divided

1/2 cup dried sliced shiitake mushrooms

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 cup chopped kimchi

1/4 cup kimchi juice

1 Tbsp. Korean chili paste (gochujang)

2 tsp. Korean chili powder (gochugaru)

8 oz. firm tofu, sliced

1 tsp. sesame oil

Chopped green onion and sesame seeds for garnish

Instructions

In a small saucepan, boil 2 cups of the water, remove from heat, and add dried mushrooms. Let stand 15 minutes. Remove and discard hard stems, if any, and set mushrooms and stock aside.

In a medium saucepan, sauté onion in oil until soft, then add kimchi and stir-fry about 5 minutes. Add mushroom stock (be careful not to add any grit that came off the mushrooms), remaining 1/2 cup water, kimchi juice, and chili paste and powder. Add mushrooms and tofu. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. Add sesame oil. Garnish with green onion and sesame seeds. Makes 2 servings.

Per serving: Calories 250, protein 13 g, carbohydrates 20 g, total fat 14 g, saturated fat 2 g, mg, sodium 570 mg, fiber 7 g, total sugar 7 g