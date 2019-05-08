taro hummus

Taro—it’s not just for poi. Taro, or kalo, can even be used for hummus. Serve as as a dip for vegetables or spread on crackers.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. taro, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 16-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- ¼ cup tahini
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, chopped
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
Instructions
Place a steamer basket in a medium saucepan and add an inch or two of water. (The water shouldn’t touch the bottom of the basket.) Place cubed taro in basket and bring water to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and steam taro until tender. Remove taro from basket and cool.
Place taro and remaining ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth.