taro hummus

Taro—it’s not just for poi. Taro, or kalo, can even be used for hummus. Serve as as a dip for vegetables or spread on crackers.

Ingredients

1 lb. taro, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

16-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup tahini

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 garlic clove, chopped

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

Instructions

Place a steamer basket in a medium saucepan and add an inch or two of water. (The water shouldn’t touch the bottom of the basket.) Place cubed taro in basket and bring water to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and steam taro until tender. Remove taro from basket and cool.

Place taro and remaining ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth.