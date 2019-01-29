super bowl potluck recipes

Whether you’re rooting for the Patriots or the Rams, Super Bowl fare brings together rivals off the field. Share one of the recipes below at your big game potluck this weekend.

3 recipes for your next tailgate



Our recipes for baked crab wontons, edamame rice, and boiled peanuts are local favorites. They’re sure to be a hit at your game-day party.

hawaiian style trial mix 3 ways



Trail mix has come a long way since the days of GORP (good old raisins and peanuts). Share one of these local variations with your friends and family.

healthy chili for football season



There’s no better way to feed a house full of hungry football fans than a hearty, healthy chili. This simple slow cooker recipe will be a Super Bowl favorite.