shrimp and edamame salad

Marlene Nakamoto
May 28, 2019
Not in the mood to cook? Make this easy salad and you’ll have a light meal in no time. And you don’t even have to turn on the stove. 

Ingredients

  • 12-oz. package frozen shelled edamame, thawed and drained
  • 1/2 lb. cooked and peeled medium shrimp
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 avocado, diced into ½-inch cubes
  • 1 cup corn kernels
  • 1/2 cup diced red onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped Chinese parsley
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine edamame, shrimp, pepper, avocado, corn, onion, and parsley. 

In a small bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients. Pour dressing over shrimp mixture and toss to combine. Makes 6 servings. 

