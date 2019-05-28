Not in the mood to cook? Make this easy salad and you’ll have a light meal in no time. And you don’t even have to turn on the stove.
SHRIMP AND EDAMAME SALAD
Ingredients
- 12-oz. package frozen shelled edamame, thawed and drained
- 1/2 lb. cooked and peeled medium shrimp
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 avocado, diced into ½-inch cubes
- 1 cup corn kernels
- 1/2 cup diced red onion
- 1/4 cup chopped Chinese parsley
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- Juice of 1 lime
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
In a large bowl, combine edamame, shrimp, pepper, avocado, corn, onion, and parsley.
In a small bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients. Pour dressing over shrimp mixture and toss to combine. Makes 6 servings.