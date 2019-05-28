Not in the mood to cook? Make this easy salad and you’ll have a light meal in no time. And you don’t even have to turn on the stove.

SHRIMP AND EDAMAME SALAD

Ingredients

12-oz. package frozen shelled edamame, thawed and drained

1/2 lb. cooked and peeled medium shrimp

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 avocado, diced into ½-inch cubes

1 cup corn kernels

1/2 cup diced red onion

1/4 cup chopped Chinese parsley

1/4 cup olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine edamame, shrimp, pepper, avocado, corn, onion, and parsley.

In a small bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients. Pour dressing over shrimp mixture and toss to combine. Makes 6 servings.