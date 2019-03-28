Are you craving a meatless meal? Make a quick stop at a health food store to get some vegetables and tempeh. You’ll find the latter in a refrigerated section near the tofu.

Like tofu, tempeh is made from soybeans. Unlike tofu, tempeh is made with fermented soybeans that are pressed into small cakes. Crumbled or sliced, tempeh adapts easily to almost any cooking method and readily absorbs flavor.

Try it in this flavorful and filling stir-fry.

SESAME GINGER TEMPEH STIR-FRY

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. minced ginger

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1/4 cup shoyu

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. almond butter

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

8 oz. tempeh, crumbled into bite-sized pieces

1 lb. baby bok choy, quartered lengthwise and rinsed thoroughly to remove grit

1 cup sliced long beans

1 cup sliced carrots

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk together ginger, garlic, sesame oil, rice vinegar, shoyu, maple syrup, and almond butter. Set aside.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add tempeh and sauté until browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the sauce and continue cooking until tempeh is coated with sauce. Set tempeh aside in a bowl.

Return skillet to heat and add remaining tablespoon of oil. Stir-fry bok choy, long beans, and carrots until bok choy is wilted, about 5 minutes. Add tempeh and remaining sauce. Continue to stir-fry for a few minutes until vegetables are crisp-tender. Makes 6 servings.