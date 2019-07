Do these hot summer days inspire you to take your cooking outside and onto the grill? Make this refreshing salsa to serve with grilled fish or chicken.

PAPAYA SALSA

Ingredients



1/2 papaya, seeds removed and flesh diced

1/2 avocado, diced

1/4 cup chopped Chinese parsley

1/2 jalapeno pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

Juice of 1/2 lime

Instructions

In a medium bowl, gently stir all ingredients until combined.