egg drop soup with spinach and tofu

Lunar New Year is almost here. Gather your family to celebrate the year of the pig with this variation on egg drop soup. Spinach and tofu give this soup, usually served as a pupu, the heartiness to stand on its own.

EGG DROP SOUP

Ingredients

¼ cup cornstarch

½ cup water

4 cups chicken stock

½ tsp. sesame oil

Pinch of sugar

Pinch white pepper

Pinch turmeric powder

½ tsp. minced ginger

½ tsp. minced garlic

1 block tofu, drained and cut into small squares

Half a bunch fresh spinach

3 eggs, slightly beaten

Salt to taste

1 stalk green onion, chopped

Low-sodium shoyu

Instructions

Mix water and cornstarch well to make a slurry. Add to soup while stirring continuously until soup thickens slightly.

Simmer chicken stock in a medium-sized pot. Stir in sesame oil, salt, sugar, white pepper, and turmeric.

Add tofu and spinach. Stir occasionally until spinach begins to wilt.

Pour eggs into soup, stirring continuously. Your pouring and stirring speed will determine the consistency of the soup. For bits of cooked egg, add egg all at once and stir slowly. If you’d like a well-blended soup, add eggs slowly and stir consistently at a quicker pace.

Add salt to taste. Garnish with a drizzle of sesame oil, low-sodium shoyu, and green onion. Serves 4.

Find more Lunar New Year recipes in the winter issue of Island Scene.