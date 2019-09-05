The Marauder Cafe, the “live lab” of Waipahu High School’s culinary arts program, offers restaurant-quality lunches twice a week while training students for careers in the food industry. Curry Zucchini Soup is one of their most-requested dishes.
CURRY ZUCCHINI SOUP
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
- 2 lbs. zucchini, diced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
- 2 tsp. curry powder
- 15 oz. can chicken broth
- 1/2 cup water
- 4 oz. Boursin garlic and fine herb cheese
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat and sauté onion until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add zucchini, garlic, and thyme. Cook and stir about 5 minutes. Stir in curry powder and mix well. Pour in broth and water. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook about 10 minutes or until zucchini is tender.
Remove from heat and puree mixture with an immersion blender.* Return Dutch oven to heat and stir in cheese until melted. Add cream and heat through. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
*Or, use a potato masher. The soup won’t be as smooth, but it will still be delicious.