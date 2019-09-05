The Marauder Cafe, the “live lab” of Waipahu High School’s culinary arts program, offers restaurant-quality lunches twice a week while training students for careers in the food industry. Curry Zucchini Soup is one of their most-requested dishes.

CURRY ZUCCHINI SOUP

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

2 lbs. zucchini, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

2 tsp. curry powder

15 oz. can chicken broth

1/2 cup water

4 oz. Boursin garlic and fine herb cheese

1/4 cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat and sauté onion until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add zucchini, garlic, and thyme. Cook and stir about 5 minutes. Stir in curry powder and mix well. Pour in broth and water. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook about 10 minutes or until zucchini is tender.

Remove from heat and puree mixture with an immersion blender.* Return Dutch oven to heat and stir in cheese until melted. Add cream and heat through. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

*Or, use a potato masher. The soup won’t be as smooth, but it will still be delicious.