People in Hawaii love edamame. They’re popular as a snack, pupu, or potluck dish. Here's a simple, crunchy way to serve Hawaii’s favorite bean.

CRUNCHY EDAMAME

Ingredients



12-oz. package frozen shelled edamame, thawed and drained

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. garlic powder

Red pepper flakes to taste (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place thawed edamame on a towel and pat dry. Stir together remaining ingredients in a medium bowl. Add edamame and toss well.

Spread edamame in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast 20 minutes or until crispy and lightly browned, stirring once halfway through cooking. Makes 4 servings.