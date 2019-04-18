People in Hawaii love edamame. They’re popular as a snack, pupu, or potluck dish. Here's a simple, crunchy way to serve Hawaii’s favorite bean.
CRUNCHY EDAMAME
Ingredients
- 12-oz. package frozen shelled edamame, thawed and drained
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- Red pepper flakes to taste (optional)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Place thawed edamame on a towel and pat dry. Stir together remaining ingredients in a medium bowl. Add edamame and toss well.
Spread edamame in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast 20 minutes or until crispy and lightly browned, stirring once halfway through cooking. Makes 4 servings.