Craving some luau stew but don’t have the time to make it? Don’t despair. Just thaw a package of frozen luau and simmer it with chicken to make this simple stew, which can also be made with beef or squid.

Fresh luau, which are the leaves of the taro plant, must be cooked in water for at least an hour before eating. While fresh produce is usually the best choice whenever possible, frozen cooked luau are a godsend for busy, hungry people.

CHICKEN LUAU

Ingredients

2 tsp. vegetable oil

1 1/2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 Tbsp. Hawaiian salt, divided

Water to cover, plus 1/2 cup

13 1/2 oz. can coconut milk

24 oz. package frozen luau, thawed

Instructions

Slice chicken into cubes.

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat and sauté chicken with 1 teaspoon of the salt until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.

Add water to cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook until chicken is tender, about 30 minutes.

Drain water and rinse chicken. Return saucepan to stovetop and add 1/2 cup water, coconut milk, and taro leaves. Stir in taro leaves and heat through, mixing well. Add remaining salt. Makes 6 servings.

Per serving: Calories 280, protein 26 g, carbohydrates 6 g, total fat 16 g, saturated fat 10 g, cholesterol 110 mg, sodium 1,090 mg, fiber 2 g, total sugar 2 g