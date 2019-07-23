backyard bubbles

Courtney Takabayashi
Fernando Pacheco
July 23, 2019
lifestyle

Making bubble mix in your backyard is easy! See how in the video below.

BACKYARD BUBBLES

 Ingredients

  • ½ cup cornstarch 
  • 6 cups water
  • ½ cup dishwashing liquid
  • 1 Tbsp. baking powder
  • 1 Tbsp. glycerin (or ¼ cup corn syrup)

Instructions
Mix cornstarch in water until dissolved. Stir in the rest of the ingredients, but try not to create a lot of froth. Let the mixture sit for one hour, stirring occasionally to prevent the cornstarch from settling.  All you need is a bubble wand and you’re ready to go.

GIANT BUBBLE WAND

Supplies:

  • 2 drinking straws
  • Yarn or string (the length depends on how big you want the bubbles)

Instructions
Thread the yarn through the straws. Tie the ends together and slide the knot inside a straw. Hold up the two straws spreading the string evenly between the them.

 

 

 

