Making bubble mix in your backyard is easy! See how in the video below.

BACKYARD BUBBLES

Ingredients

½ cup cornstarch

6 cups water

½ cup dishwashing liquid

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 Tbsp. glycerin (or ¼ cup corn syrup)

Instructions

Mix cornstarch in water until dissolved. Stir in the rest of the ingredients, but try not to create a lot of froth. Let the mixture sit for one hour, stirring occasionally to prevent the cornstarch from settling. All you need is a bubble wand and you’re ready to go.

GIANT BUBBLE WAND

Supplies:

2 drinking straws

Yarn or string (the length depends on how big you want the bubbles)

Instructions

Thread the yarn through the straws. Tie the ends together and slide the knot inside a straw. Hold up the two straws spreading the string evenly between the them.