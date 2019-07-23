Making bubble mix in your backyard is easy! See how in the video below.
BACKYARD BUBBLES
- ½ cup cornstarch
- 6 cups water
- ½ cup dishwashing liquid
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1 Tbsp. glycerin (or ¼ cup corn syrup)
Mix cornstarch in water until dissolved. Stir in the rest of the ingredients, but try not to create a lot of froth. Let the mixture sit for one hour, stirring occasionally to prevent the cornstarch from settling. All you need is a bubble wand and you’re ready to go.
Supplies:
- 2 drinking straws
- Yarn or string (the length depends on how big you want the bubbles)
Instructions
Thread the yarn through the straws. Tie the ends together and slide the knot inside a straw. Hold up the two straws spreading the string evenly between the them.