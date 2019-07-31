Here’s a cool, citrusy dessert that you don’t have to bake. This recipe comes from Blue Zones Project, a nationwide effort that focuses on making the healthy choice the easy choice wherever we live, work, and play. Avocados lend a creamy texture to this pretty pie.

AVOCADO KEY LIME PIE

Ingredients

Crust

1 cup raw almonds

3/4 cup pitted dates

1/8 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. water

Cooking spray

Filling

2 avocados

1/2 cup maple syrup or honey

1/3 cup fresh Key lime or regular lime juice

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/8 tsp. sea salt

Lime zest for garnish

Instructions

To make crust, grind almonds in food processor until they’re the consistency of coarsely ground coffee. Add dates and salt and process until mixture holds its form when pinched together. If necessary, add water and pulse to blend. Press firmly into a 9-inch pie plate prepared with cooking spray. Set aside.

Place avocado flesh, maple syrup, lime juice, coconut oil, vanilla extract, and salt in blender. Blend on high 30 to 60 seconds until smooth. Pour into crust. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze 1 hour. Transfer to refrigerator and allow to set for 3 hours or overnight. Makes 8 servings.