Do you like spicy and healthy? Here’s the perfect snack for you.

This dish comes together quickly with minimal cooking. Sauté edamame pods in seasonings you probably have on hand and it’s done. Adjust the amount of chili paste to suit your heat tolerance.

SPICY SOY-GLAZED EDAMAME PODS

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. chili paste

1 Tbsp. miso

1 Tbsp. shoyu

1/2 tsp. sesame oil

2 tsp. vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1-lb. package frozen edamame in pods, thawed

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk together chili paste, miso, shoyu, and sesame oil. Set aside.

Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat and sauté garlic about 1 minute. Reduce heat and add sauce and edamame. Toss to combine, stirring constantly until heated through. Makes 4 servings.