Pasteles are a traditional Puerto Rican dish. Although they're especially favored around Christmas, we eat them year-round in Hawaii.

Making pasteles is a labor-intensive project, but making pastele stew is much easier. Here’s a cherished recipe from a local family.

PASTELE STEW

Ingredients

6 lbs. boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

4 garlic cloves

1 bunch green onion

1 large onion

1 large bunch cilantro

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. oregano

2 6-oz. cans pitted black olives, drained

2 (0.17 oz.) packets Sazon Goya coriander and annatto seasoning

1 Tbsp. dried red pepper flakes

5 8-oz. cans tomato sauce

1 cup water

Chopped cilantro or sprigs for garnish

Instructions

In a large pot over high heat, brown pork in batches. (No need to use any oil.) Discard fat.

Puree garlic, green onion, onion, and cilantro in a food processor. Add mixture to the pot with salt, pepper, oregano, olives, seasoning packets, pepper flakes, tomato sauce, and 1 cup of the water. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat. Simmer 30 minutes or until pork is tender. Garnish with cilantro. Makes 15 servings.

Note: For a soupier stew, add an additional can of tomato sauce and 1 cup water.

Per serving: Calories 640, protein 43 g, carbohydrates 10 g, total fat 46 g, saturated fat 15 g, cholesterol 170 mg, sodium 1,170 mg, fiber 3 g, total sugar 4 g