mediterranean baked opah

For the second year in a row, U.S. News and World Report ranked the Mediterranean Diet as the Best Diet Overall. The diet emphasizes fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, fish and poultry, healthy fats, and herbs and spices. It limits red meat, saturated and trans fats, salt, and sugar. There’s evidence that the Mediterranean Diet is good for heart and brain health, diabetes prevention and control, and weight loss.

It's a delicious, sustainable way to eat for life. This recipe features opah, aka moonfish, a tender white-flesh fish that’s mostly caught in Hawaiian waters.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

6 garlic cloves, minced

28 oz. canned diced tomatoes with liquid

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 1/2 lbs. opah filets

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 lemon, thinly sliced

13 oz. can quartered artichoke hearts, rinsed and drained

2 Roma tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 cup pitted green olives

2 Tbsp. capers, drained

Basil leaves for garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large oven-safe skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Sauté onion and garlic just until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add canned tomatoes, basil, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Raise heat. Just as mixture starts to boil, turn off the heat. Arrange opah filets on the tomato mixture and sprinkle with feta cheese. Top with lemon slices. Place artichokes and chopped tomatoes between the opah filets. Top with olives and capers.

Place skillet in oven and bake 30 minutes or until opah is done. Garnish with basil. Makes 4 servings.