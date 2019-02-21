heart-healthy gravy

Isn’t gravy wonderful? Delicious over rice or mashed potatoes, roast turkey, or baked tofu or tempeh.

But it’s not so wonderful if the gravy is loaded with saturated fat and sodium.

Here’s a recipe from Ornish Lifestyle Medicine. This gravy has no added fat or sodium, yet is full of flavor.

HEART-HEALTHY MUSHROOM GRAVY

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. low-sodium shoyu

2 Tbsp. nutritional yeast flakes

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup water

8 oz. mushrooms, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. dried rosemary

2 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 tsp. pepper

14 1/2 oz. can low-sodium vegetable broth

Instructions

Mix shoyu, nutritional yeast, and cornstarch in a small bowl. Set aside.

In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, cook onion in water until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook 10 minutes.

Stir in garlic, rosemary, thyme, and pepper and cook about 1 minute. Add vegetable broth and bring to a boil.

Whisk in shoyu mixture. Cook and stir constantly until thickened. Makes 8 servings.