Not sure what to do with those local beets you bought at the farmers market? No need to beat yourself over the head. Here’s a recipe for beet hummus.

BEET HUMMUS

Ingredients

1 beet, roasted and quartered *

16-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

¼ cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp. tahini

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

Instructions

Place all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth.

*To roast beets:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Scrub beets under water. Pat dry. Cut off tops and roots.

Wrap beets in foil and roast for 1 hour, until soft when pierced with a knife. Peel when cool enough to handle.