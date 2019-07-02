Not sure what to do with those local beets you bought at the farmers market? No need to beat yourself over the head. Here’s a recipe for beet hummus.
BEET HUMMUS
Ingredients
- 1 beet, roasted and quartered *
- 16-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp. tahini
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
Instructions
Place all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth.
*To roast beets:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Scrub beets under water. Pat dry. Cut off tops and roots.
Wrap beets in foil and roast for 1 hour, until soft when pierced with a knife. Peel when cool enough to handle.