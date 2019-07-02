beet hummus

Craig DeSilva
July 02, 2019
food

Not sure what to do with those local beets you bought at the farmers market? No need to beat yourself over the head. Here’s a recipe for beet hummus.

BEET HUMMUS

 

Ingredients

  • 1 beet, roasted and quartered *
  • 16-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • 2 Tbsp. tahini
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. pepper

Instructions

Place all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth.

*To roast beets:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Scrub beets under water. Pat dry. Cut off tops and roots.

Wrap beets in foil and roast for 1 hour, until soft when pierced with a knife. Peel when cool enough to handle.

