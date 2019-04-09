Looking for the perfect pupu for your Easter bruch? Try these deviled eggs, which use mashed avocado instead of mayo. You’ll get some healthy fat with fiber. Fresh lemon juice is a must for this easy recipe.

AVOCADO DEVILED EGGS

Ingredients



6 large eggs, hard boiled

1 small avocado, peeled and cubed

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp. salt

Smoked paprika

Instructions

Peel eggs and slice in half lengthwise. Remove yolks into a bowl and set whites aside. Add avocado, lemon juice, and salt to the yolks. Mash with a fork until well blended. It’s OK if it’s a little chunky. Spoon filling into egg white halves and garnish with smoked paprika. Makes 12 servings.

Hard-boiled eggs are easy to make when you follow these

7 steps for a perfect boiled egg.