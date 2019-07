At 6 months of age, Linda Lambrecht starting learning Hawaii Sign Language, or HSL, before any other language. Now she’s using her passion to teach others and help preserve the endangered language.

Lambrecht teaches HSL and American Sign Language at the Comprehensive Service Center for the Deaf (CSC) in Honolulu. In these videos produced by the CSC, Lambrecht shows how to sign some basic words in HSL.

