resistance band workout

Toning workouts can be tough to do at home, but resistance bands are a great way to build and strengthen muscles without expensive equipment. Try this workout from certified personal trainer, Jordan Ng.

Bent over rows

How to do it:

Stand with both feet on band about hip-width distance apart.

Hold ends of band.

Lean forward, bending your knees slightly.

Pull both ends straight up, squeeze shoulder blades together, and return to starting position.

10 reps. Complete three sets of each exercise in this routine.

Bicep curls

How to do it:

Stand with feet hip-width apart on band.

Hold ends of band with thumbs pointed up and elbows at your side.

Curl hands toward shoulders and return to starting position.

10 reps.

Chest press

How to do it:

Stretch the band around the back below shoulder blades.

Hold ends and extend arms straight out.

Return to starting position.

15 reps.

Lateral band walks

How to do it:

Stand with both feet on band.

Hold left end in right hand and right end in left hand to create an X.

Take 10 steps right, with control, and repeat going left.

Reverse fly

How to do it:

Stand with left foot on band slightly in front of right foot.

Hold ends of band.

Lean forward and bend knees slightly.

Pull ends of band out to sides with straight arms. Squeeze shoulder blades together.

10 reps.

Squat jumps

How to do it:

Stand with feet hip-width apart on band.

Hold left end in right hand and right end in left hand to create an X.

Hop legs out and squat.

Return to starting position.

15 reps.

Standing glute kickbacks

How to do it:

Stand on left foot with band around right foot.

Hold ends of band.

Extend right leg back and lean slightly forward.

10 reps on each side.

Standing row

How to do it:

Stand with band under left foot.

Hold ends of band.

Extend right foot back and lean forward slightly.

Pull end up with elbows bent. Squeeze shoulder blades together.

10 reps on each side.

Repeat these exercises two more times for a full workout.