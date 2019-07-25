resistance band workout

Lynn Shizumura
July 25, 2019
Toning workouts can be tough to do at home, but resistance bands are a great way to build and strengthen muscles without expensive equipment. Try this workout from certified personal trainer, Jordan Ng. 

Bent over rows

How to do it: 

  • Stand with both feet on band about hip-width distance apart.
  • Hold ends of band. 
  • Lean forward, bending your knees slightly. 
  • Pull both ends straight up, squeeze shoulder blades together, and return to starting position. 
  • 10 reps. Complete three sets of each exercise in this routine.

Bicep curls

How to do it: 

  • Stand with feet hip-width apart on band.
  • Hold ends of band with thumbs pointed up and elbows at your side. 
  • Curl hands toward shoulders and return to starting position. 
  • 10 reps.

Chest press

How to do it: 

  • Stretch the band around the back below shoulder blades. 
  • Hold ends and extend arms straight out.
  • Return to starting position. 
  • 15 reps.

Lateral band walks

How to do it: 

  • Stand with both feet on band. 
  • Hold left end in right hand and right end in left hand to create an X.
  • Take 10 steps right, with control, and repeat going left.

Reverse fly

How to do it: 

  • Stand with left foot on band slightly in front of right foot.
  • Hold ends of band.
  • Lean forward and bend knees slightly.
  • Pull ends of band out to sides with straight arms. Squeeze shoulder blades together.
  • 10 reps.

Squat jumps

How to do it: 

  • Stand with feet hip-width apart on band. 
  • Hold left end in right hand and right end in left hand to create an X.
  • Hop legs out and squat.
  • Return to starting position.
  • 15 reps.

Standing glute kickbacks

How to do it: 

  • Stand on left foot with band around right foot.
  • Hold ends of band.
  • Extend right leg back and lean slightly forward. 
  • 10 reps on each side.

Standing row

How to do it: 

  • Stand with band under left foot.
  • Hold ends of band.
  • Extend right foot back and lean forward slightly.
  • Pull end up with elbows bent. Squeeze shoulder blades together.
  • 10 reps on each side. 

Repeat these exercises two more times for a full workout.

