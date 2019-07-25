resistance band workout

Toning workouts can be tough to do at home, but resistance bands are a great way to build and strengthen muscles without expensive equipment. Try this workout from certified personal trainer, Jordan Ng.
Bent over rows
How to do it:
- Stand with both feet on band about hip-width distance apart.
- Hold ends of band.
- Lean forward, bending your knees slightly.
- Pull both ends straight up, squeeze shoulder blades together, and return to starting position.
- 10 reps. Complete three sets of each exercise in this routine.
Bicep curls
How to do it:
- Stand with feet hip-width apart on band.
- Hold ends of band with thumbs pointed up and elbows at your side.
- Curl hands toward shoulders and return to starting position.
- 10 reps.
Chest press
How to do it:
- Stretch the band around the back below shoulder blades.
- Hold ends and extend arms straight out.
- Return to starting position.
- 15 reps.
Lateral band walks
How to do it:
- Stand with both feet on band.
- Hold left end in right hand and right end in left hand to create an X.
- Take 10 steps right, with control, and repeat going left.
Reverse fly
How to do it:
- Stand with left foot on band slightly in front of right foot.
- Hold ends of band.
- Lean forward and bend knees slightly.
- Pull ends of band out to sides with straight arms. Squeeze shoulder blades together.
- 10 reps.
Squat jumps
How to do it:
- Stand with feet hip-width apart on band.
- Hold left end in right hand and right end in left hand to create an X.
- Hop legs out and squat.
- Return to starting position.
- 15 reps.
Standing glute kickbacks
How to do it:
- Stand on left foot with band around right foot.
- Hold ends of band.
- Extend right leg back and lean slightly forward.
- 10 reps on each side.
Standing row
How to do it:
- Stand with band under left foot.
- Hold ends of band.
- Extend right foot back and lean forward slightly.
- Pull end up with elbows bent. Squeeze shoulder blades together.
- 10 reps on each side.
Repeat these exercises two more times for a full workout.