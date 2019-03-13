You don’t need the luck of the Irish to make the perfect corned beef. All you need is an Instant Pot for a St. Patrick’s Day dinner that’ll have others green with envy.

INSTANT POT CORNED BEEF

Ingredients

3 to 4 lb. corned beef with spice packet

4 cups water

4 white potatoes, quartered

4 carrots, cut into chunks

1 small green cabbage, cut into wedges

Instructions

Place corned beef in Instant Pot and add water. Sprinkle with spices. Cover with the lid and lock it. Select the meat/stew setting and set the timer for 90 minutes. It will take about 20 minutes for the pressure to build.

After 90 minutes, press “off” and let the pressure release naturally. This takes about 15 minutes. Or, do a quick pressure release.

Remove corned beef and place on a serving platter. Loosely tent with foil.

Pour out all but two cups of the cooking liquid. Place a steamer basket in the pot and layer potatoes, carrots, and cabbage. Press the steam setting and set cooking time for 5 minutes. Do a quick pressure release and transfer vegetables to the platter.

Slice corned beef against the grain.