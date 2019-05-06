diy mother's day earring holder

Show mom your love and appreciation this year with a handmade Mother’s Day gift. This DIY earring holder is cute, colorful, and inexpensive. The kids can help paint and decorate the sticks and you can handle the hot glue. This quick and easy craft is perfect for moms who love to organize and display their jewelry.

What you need:

13 small wooden craft sticks (approximately 4 1/2 inches by 3/8 inch)

Hot glue

Pen

Acrylic paint (for an ombre effect, use a base color and white)

Paint brush

Step 1: Paint the sticks

Paint sticks on both sides and around the edges. Let dry.

To achieve the ombre effect, start with your color, in this case orange, and add white paint as you complete painting each stick.

You’ll need:

Base structure: 6 sticks (100% color)

Front slats: 5 sticks (ombre)

Back slats: 2 sticks (any)

Note: Use natural or colored craft sticks if you prefer not to paint.

Step 2: Build the base

You’ll need six sticks to build the triangular base, a set of three for each side.

Begin by marking each set:

Stick 1: ¼ inch from each end.

Stick 2: ½ inch from one end.

Stick 3: No marks needed.

To assemble:

Lay stick 1 on a flat surface and apply a dollop of hot glue on each of the marks.

Next, apply a dollop of glue on the mark on stick 2 and adhere unmarked end to stick 1.

Secure stick 3 to the dollops of glue on sticks 1 and 2 to complete the triangular base.

Repeat with the other three sticks.

Step 3: Glue the slats

Begin attaching the slats by securing the first of five sticks across the top of the two triangle bases. Continue gluing the rest of the sticks about ¼ inch apart. On the back, glue one slat approximately an inch from the top and another one inch below.

Done. Complete the gift with a pair of earrings that your mom will adore.

Note: The back slats will easily accommodate hoop earrings and bracelets.