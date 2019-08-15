Try this yummy campfire nacho recipe at your next BBQ or camp out. It’s sure to impress your friends and family, especially if you’re able to sneak in some healthy ingredients.

CAMPFIRE NACHOS

Ingredients

Aluminum foil

Cooking spray

Handful of tortilla chips

Shredded cheese

Seasoned ground beef (cook ahead of time) or chicken, pork, or tofu

Refried beans

Diced tomatoes

Olives

Diced onions

Salsa

Instructions

Cut foil into sections 12 to 18 inches long. Spray with cooking spray and put some tortilla chips in the center, allowing them to overlap.

Starting with cheese, add desired toppings. Fold the edges of the foil tightly to make a packet. Place on the grill or in a cast iron skillet over the campfire.

Cook 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Be careful, it could still be hot.